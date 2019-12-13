Eagles' Jordan Howard: Gets questionable tag for Week 15
Howard (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins.
Howard practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week, but with coach Doug Pederson noting earlier Friday that the running back still hasn't been cleared to take contact, there's a good chance he'll be sidelined for a fifth consecutive. An official decision on Howard's status will be announced Sunday around 11:30 a.m. ET, when the Eagles release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to kickoff. If Howard is out again, Miles Sanders and Boston Scott would likely handle most of the backfield snaps, while Jay Ajayi remains a tertiary option.
