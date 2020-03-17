Eagles' Jordan Howard: Going to Miami
The Dolphins and Howard (shoulder) agreed to a contract Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Howard played just one offensive snap after the Eagles' Week 10 bye, the result of a lingering shoulder injury. After the team's wild-card loss to the Seahawks, he noted he didn't have the strength in his shoulder to take the field, despite being active and available. Howard's upcoming deal likely will be contingent on him passing a physical, but due to world events it's unclear when that'll come to pass. Once he gets the all-clear, though, he'll be a candidate to lead a Miami backfield that also includes Kalen Ballage, Patrick Laird and Myles Gaskin, among others.
