The Eagles are re-signing Howard to a one-year contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Howard linked up with the Eagles' practice squad last season after falling out of favor in Miami. He ultimately appeared in two games with the team, but fielded just seven carries for 27 yards. The 26-year-old was solid for Philadelphia back in 2019 before getting injured, having recorded 119 carries for 525 yards (4.4 YPC) and nine scores. He'll look to bounce back to former form in a familiar system, while vying for a depth role.