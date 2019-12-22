Howard (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, isn't expected to suit up for the contest, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

The Eagles will officially confirm that Howard is out when they release their inactive list 90 minutes before the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, but Mortensen's report comes as little surprise. Howard hasn't seen any game action since the Week 9 win over the Bears and has yet to receive clearance for contact, which remains the main hurdle he'll have to overcome in order to play. With Howard missing yet another contest, rookie Miles Sanders should continue to headline the Eagles' backfield, with Boston Scott and Jay Ajayi on hand in supporting roles.