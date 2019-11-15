Howard (shoulder) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Howard was a limited practice participant throughout the week, but that wasn't enough for him to avoid a designation. Coach Doug Pederson mentioned Friday that the running back still hadn't been cleared for contact while working his way back from the stinger he suffered in a Week 9 win over the Bears. With Darren Sproles landing on injured reserve due to a hip injury, the Eagles are expected to sign Jay Ajayi before Sunday's game. An absence for Howard would leave Miles Sanders in the lead role, backed by Boston Scott and, possibly, Ajayi.