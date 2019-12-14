Play

Howard (shoulder) was ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest against the Redskins.

Howard initially earned a questionable designation following Friday's injury report, but head coach Doug Pederson was less than optimistic the 25-year-old would ultimately play, noting Howard had not yet been cleared for contact. As a result, the fourth-year running back will be held out for a fifth consecutive game, opening the door once again for Miles Sanders to handle the majority of the carries, while Boston Scott operates as the spellback and primary pass catcher out of the backfield.

