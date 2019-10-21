Eagles' Jordan Howard: Leads quiet rushing attack
Howard gained 50 yards on 11 carries and caught two passes for six yards in Sunday's 37-10 loss to Dallas.
The Eagles went down by two touchdowns before they could even blink, forcing coach Doug Pederson to abandon the run early. Howard's 11 carries paced the backfield committee, and he carved out some good chunks with limited opportunities (4.5 yards per carry). The veteran back is averaging 13.6 touches, 63.8 total yards and a touchdown per game over his last five contests, numbers that are good enough to warrant flex consideration in most matchups. That said, Howard's next opponent will be Buffalo and its stout run defense (seventh against the run), so expect the back's stats to project closer to his floor.
