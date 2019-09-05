Howard and rookie Miles Sanders are expected to lead the Eagles' backfield committee to begin the season, with Darren Sproles and Corey Clement also likely to see action primarily on passing downs, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

While Howard is the top candidate to draw the start in Sunday's opener against Washington, the way coach Doug Pederson elects to distribute the snaps and touches among his backs will likely vary week to week based on matchup. In the case of Howard, he'll project to see his most action when the Eagles opt for run-heavy game scripts, or when the team is protecting a lead late in contests. The Eagles will be one of the biggest favorites among all Week 1 games, so Howard should have a good opportunity right away to see what could be one of his heavier carry counts of the season.