Play

Howard (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

It's not the most encouraging sign that Howard has been limited in both of the Eagles' first two practices coming out of a Week 10 bye, but his presence on the field in any capacity suggests he's still trending toward suiting up Sunday against the Patriots. Ideally, Howard would ease fantasy managers' concern about his health by practicing fully Friday and avoiding an injury designation heading into the weekend.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories