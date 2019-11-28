Play

Howard (shoulder) was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report.

Howard's practice reps have been capped by a shoulder stinger the past three weeks, with no end in sight because he hasn't been cleared for contact. Coach Doug Pederson expressed some optimism Wednesday that Howard "is progressing" through the injury, but until the Eagles tab him as a 'full' participant on a practice report, he seems unlikely to take the field. Another absence from Howard on Sunday in Miami will vault Miles Sanders into a leading role. Behind Sanders, Jay Ajayi and Boston Scott will be available for the occasional rep.

