Eagles' Jordan Howard: Listed as limited Thursday
Howard (shoulder) was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report.
Howard's practice reps have been capped by a shoulder stinger the past three weeks, with no end in sight because he hasn't been cleared for contact. Coach Doug Pederson expressed some optimism Wednesday that Howard "is progressing" through the injury, but until the Eagles tab him as a 'full' participant on a practice report, he seems unlikely to take the field. Another absence from Howard on Sunday in Miami will vault Miles Sanders into a leading role. Behind Sanders, Jay Ajayi and Boston Scott will be available for the occasional rep.
More News
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Not ready to practice fully•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Shoulder still hurting•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Sitting out Week 12•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Expected to sit out Week 12•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Questionable to face Seahawks•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Remains limited Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 QB Preview: Bench Watson?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 13 quarterback options, including...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Backfield messes
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back for Week 13 including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 13, identifying risky plays,...
-
Thanksgiving previews, Week 13 news
Ben Gretch previews the Thanksgiving games while Chris Towers gets you up to speed on the latest...