Howard rushed 13 times for 49 yards in the Eagles' 38-20 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Howard comfortably paced the Eagles in carries and rushing yardage on the day, logging double-digit totes for the fourth straight game. However, unlike the prior three weeks, Howard couldn't find the end zone, leading to a pedestrian fantasy day overall. Howard looks set to out-touch Miles Sanders in the running game for the time being, leaving him as a mostly touchdown-dependent fantasy consideration in all formats in a Week 7 battle against the Cowboys.