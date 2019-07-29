Eagles' Jordan Howard: Monopolizing first-team snaps
Howard is dominating first-team carries early in training camp, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.
Shorr-Parks also mentions that Miles Sanders has shown superior acceleration through the line of scrimmage. Howard's experience makes him a clear favorite for the Week 1 start, but he'll need to fend off competition from the speedy rookie, and Darren Sproles figures to have a pass-catching role. With Corey Clement (knee), Josh Adams and Wendell Smallwood also lingering on the roster, there's no shortage of different scenarios for how the Philadelphia backfield might play out this season.
