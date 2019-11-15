Coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Howard (shoulder) suffered a stinger and hasn't been cleared for contact, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

The 25-year-old was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday which seemed to be a solid sign for his potential availability this weekend, but Pederson's comments paint a more pessimistic outlook. Howard apparently suffered the injury during the Week 9 win over the Bears and wasn't able to fully recover over the bye week. Fellow RB Darren Sproles (hip) is out for the season, so former-Eagle Jay Ajayi is working out with the team Friday. Miles Sanders would serve as the No. 1 backfield option should Howard be unable to suit up Sunday against the Patriots.