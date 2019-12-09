Howard (shoulder) is not expected to play Monday night against the Giants, Derrick Gunn of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Howard officially is listed as questionable for the contest, but it looks like he's trending toward inactive status in advance of Monday night's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, which would set the stage for Miles Sanders to handle most of the team's backfield work Week 14, with Jay Ajayi and Boston Scott on hand to work in complementary roles.