Eagles' Jordan Howard: Not ready to practice fully
Howard (shoulder) will remain limited at Wednesday's practice, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Per the report, the running back has yet to be cleared for contact due to the stinger he's dealing with in his shoulder. "It's day-to-day," coach Doug Pederson noted of Howard's injury. "It is progressing. It's trending, obviously, in the right way. We've just got to make sure he gets his strength back before we put him back out there." Howard still has two more chances this week to up his practice activity, but if he's unable to suit up Sunday against the Dolphins, Miles Sanders would be in line to head the Eagles' Week 13 backfield, with Jay Ajayi also in the mix.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Thanksgiving previews, Week 13 news
Ben Gretch previews the Thanksgiving games while Chris Towers gets you up to speed on the latest...
-
Fantasy Football picks, rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 13.
-
Week 13 TE Preview: Which Ram?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 13, including who to stream.
-
Week 13 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the biggest questions heading into a pivotal Week 13.
-
11/26 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew reveals to the Waiver Wire pickups for Week 13.