Howard (shoulder) will remain limited at Wednesday's practice, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Per the report, the running back has yet to be cleared for contact due to the stinger he's dealing with in his shoulder. "It's day-to-day," coach Doug Pederson noted of Howard's injury. "It is progressing. It's trending, obviously, in the right way. We've just got to make sure he gets his strength back before we put him back out there." Howard still has two more chances this week to up his practice activity, but if he's unable to suit up Sunday against the Dolphins, Miles Sanders would be in line to head the Eagles' Week 13 backfield, with Jay Ajayi also in the mix.

