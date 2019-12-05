Howard (shoulder) has yet to be cleared for contact in advance of Monday night's game against the Giants, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The report adds that coach Doug Pederson doesn't think Howard's injury is season-ending, but a comment like that is a strong hint that we won't see the running back play in Week 14. If Howard remains out Monday night, Miles Sanders would continue to head the Eagles' backfield, with Jay Ajayi in line to work in a complementary role.