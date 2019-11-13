Play

Howard was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury.

Howard appears to have sustained a shoulder injury during the Eagles' Week 9 win over the Bears, and he evidently wasn't able to get fully healthy during Philadelphia's bye week. It's a positive sign that Howard wasn't held out of practice entirely, of course, and he'll have two more opportunities to upgrade his level of involvement ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots. In the event that Howard were limited Sunday or even forced to sit out, Miles Sanders would be the primary beneficiary of increased work out of the backfield.

