Eagles' Jordan Howard: Officially back for Week 17
Howard (shoulder) practiced fully Friday and won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Giants.
After receiving clearance for contact following Thursday's session, Howard concluded the week with his first full practice since early November. The Eagles were evidently satisfied with what they saw from Howard, who will put an end to his six-game absence in the regular-season finale. Coach Doug Pederson indicated earlier this week that he now views Miles Sanders as the top option in the Philadelphia backfield, so Howard will likely be in store for a noticeable downturn in the 14.3 touches per game he averaged through the first nine weeks of the season.
