Howard is not assured of a spot with the Eagles, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Howard signed in April as the ostensible third back behind Miles Sanders and Boston Scott before Philadelphia added Kerryon Johnson off the waiver wire and Kenneth Gainwell via the draft. The latter two are younger and have looked significantly better on the football field over the past couple of seasons. Nevertheless, Johnson has had issues staying healthy and Gainwell has yet to prove himself at the pro level, so this is a battle that will play out in training camp.