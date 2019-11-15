Eagles' Jordan Howard: Practicing Friday
Howard (shoulder) was present for Friday's practice, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Howard will get some work in at each of the Eagles' three practice sessions this week, but head coach Doug Pederson said Friday morning that Howard still has not been cleared for contact, so his status for Week 11 remains up in the air.
