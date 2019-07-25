Eagles' Jordan Howard: Projected to lead committee
Howard is likely to be the Eagles' lead back to start the season, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
The signing of Darren Sproles adds to an already crowded backfield and likely confines Howard to an early-down and short-yardage role despite reports that he spent the offseason trying to improve his pass-catching ability. The 24-year-old has declined in effectiveness in each season since his debut but has a much better offense and line in Philadelphia. He will need to fend off second-round pick Miles Sanders (hamstring) to keep his grip on the job, however. Sproles and Corey Clement are likely to round out the position for the Eagles.
