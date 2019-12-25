Eagles' Jordan Howard: Puts in limited practice
Howard (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.
The limited listing represents no real change in Howard's practice activity from the past few weeks, but all indications are that the 25-year-old is on track to put an end to his six-game absence Sunday against the Giants. In order to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend, Howard will likely need to take full contact and log full participation in practice by Friday. Assuming Howard gets the green light to play, he may be thrust into more of a complementary role after previously headlining the Eagles' rushing attack in the first nine weeks, per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Rookie Miles Sanders has fared well while Howard has been out the past several weeks and looks poised to retain the top spot on the depth chart, likely leaving Howard to take on only a handful of touches.
