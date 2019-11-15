Eagles' Jordan Howard: Questionable after limited practice
Howard (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after logging limited practice participation throughout the week.
Recovering from a stinger, Howard never made it back to full practice participation, with coach Doug Pederson noting Friday morning that the running back hadn't been cleared for contact. The signing of Jay Ajayi might be taken as an ominous sign, though it could also be related to Darren Sproles (hip) landing on injured reserve. Barring any additional updates, Howard should be treated as a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Miles Sanders would handle the lead role in the event of a Howard absence, with Boston Scott and/or Ajayi filling in behind the rookie.
