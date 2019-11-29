Play

Howard (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Howard was a limited participant in practice Wednesday through Friday, an indication that the Eagles still haven't cleared him to take contact. Considering that Howard was ultimately ruled out for the past two games after carrying questionable tags into both contests following limited participation in the final practices of those weeks, there's a decent chance he follows a similar path again. If Howard is forced out for a third straight game, Miles Sanders would presumably remain the Eagles' lead option at running back after out-touching Jay Ajayi by a 15-6 margin in the Week 12 loss to Seattle.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories