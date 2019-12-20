Play

Howard (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

It's curious that Howard continues to head into each weekend as a potential candidate to play, despite logging limited practices for weeks and not being cleared for contact. Perhaps he'll gain clearance prior to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, but it's difficult to rely on that happening. If he's indeed inactive for a sixth consecutive contest, Howard again will yield lead-back duties to Miles Sanders while Boston Scott fills a change-of-pace role.

