Eagles' Jordan Howard: Questionable for Week 16
Howard (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
It's curious that Howard continues to head into each weekend as a potential candidate to play, despite logging limited practices for weeks and not being cleared for contact. Perhaps he'll gain clearance prior to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, but it's difficult to rely on that happening. If he's indeed inactive for a sixth consecutive contest, Howard again will yield lead-back duties to Miles Sanders while Boston Scott fills a change-of-pace role.
More News
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Remains limited Thursday•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Still limited in practice•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Held out once again•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Gets questionable tag for Week 15•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Not cleared for contact•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Still waiting for clearance•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 16 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 16 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 16 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...