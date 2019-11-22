Howard (shoulder) remained limited at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Seattle.

The failure to progress to full participation suggests Howard still hasn't been cleared for contract. It's possible that happens before Sunday, but fantasy managers should treat him as a game-time decision ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Miles Sanders is next in line for backfield reps, followed by some combination of Boston Scott and Jay Ajayi. Sanders got 85 percent of the snaps last week against the Patriots, but coach Doug Pederson mentioned Friday morning that Ajayi should get some work in the upcoming NFC battle.