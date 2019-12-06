Eagles' Jordan Howard: Remains limited Friday
Howard (shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity Friday.
On Thursday, coach Doug Pederson told Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia that Howard has yet to be cleared for contact as he recovers from a shoulder stinger, which has sidelined him since the Eagles' Week 10 bye. Howard seemingly will continue to log 'limited' sessions until that occurs, but in the meantime the Eagles will trust rookie Miles Sanders to handle most of the backfield work. After Sanders, Jay Ajayi and Boston Scott could get the occasional rep or two.
