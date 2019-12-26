Play

Howard (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Though Howard has appeared on the practice report as a limited participant for multiple weeks but has still missed six consecutive games, the Eagles are bullish the running back will be ready to play in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Giants. According to Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia, coach Doug Pederson said that Howard will be reassessed by team doctors later Thursday and is expected to receive clearance to take contact, which had been the main obstacle standing in the way of the 25-year-old's ability to play in games. While Howard had acted as the Eagles' top option on the ground prior to suffering the shoulder stinger, he's likely to play more of a complementary role if active Sunday, as coach Doug Pederson said Miles Sanders has been the "hot hand lately" and will remain Philadelphia's lead back.

