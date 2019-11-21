Play

Howard (shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

Howard has yet to be cleared for contact, containing him to limited listings on the Eagles' first two injury reports of Week 12. With a shoulder stinger in tow, it's unclear when he'll be available to the backfield, but Miles Sanders, Boston Scott and even Jay Ajayi are on hand in the event Sanders misses a second game in a row Sunday against the Seahawks.

