Howard (shoulder) is listed as inactive Monday versus the Giants.

Despite being listed as questionable for this game, Howard hasn't been cleared for contact as he works his way through a shoulder stinger. Zach Berman of The Athletic noted Saturday that he didn't expect clearance to happen for Week 14, which has come to pass. As Howard misses a fourth outing in a row, Miles Sanders again will lead the Eagles' backfield, with Jay Ajayi and Boston Scott in reserve.

