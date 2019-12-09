Eagles' Jordan Howard: Remains sidelined Monday
Howard (shoulder) is listed as inactive Monday versus the Giants.
Despite being listed as questionable for this game, Howard hasn't been cleared for contact as he works his way through a shoulder stinger. Zach Berman of The Athletic noted Saturday that he didn't expect clearance to happen for Week 14, which has come to pass. As Howard misses a fourth outing in a row, Miles Sanders again will lead the Eagles' backfield, with Jay Ajayi and Boston Scott in reserve.
