Howard (shoulder) is expected to be available for the Eagles' Week 17 matchup with the Giants in New York, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Philadelphia signaled its intention with the release of reserve running back Jay Ajayi on Monday. Sidelined since Week 9 due to a stinger and other nerve damage in his shoulder -- per Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com -- Howard will bolster a rushing attack that's been paced by rookie Miles Sanders in his absence. First, though, it'll be interesting to see if Howard can practice beyond the limited showings that he's put in for weeks. His next chance to do so arrives Wednesday.