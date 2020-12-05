Howard was elevated from the practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers.

Howard will make his return to a NFL active roster after being waived by the Dolphins in November. The veteran back struggled mightily in his abbreviated stint with the team, registering a ghastly 1.2 yards-per-carry across 28 attempts, but he did score four touchdowns. It's possible the Eagles could ask him to reprise a similar role, although Miles Sanders and Boston Scott should still a large majority of the snaps in this widening backfield-by-committee.