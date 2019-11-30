Play

Howard (shoulder) was ruled out prior to Sunday's contest against the Dolphins.

Despite practicing on a limited basis all week, the Eagles proactively ruled our their starting running back for the third consecutive week. Expect Miles Sanders to continue operating as the lead role in the backfield by committee, with Jay Ajayi and Boston Scott contributing periodically.

