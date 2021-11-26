Howard (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Howard kept a role even with Miles Sanders returning from IR last week, but the 27-year-old then suffered a knee sprain and missed the second half of a 40-29 win over the Saints. Sanders and Boston Scott were close to 50/50 in terms of snaps after halftime, while Kenneth Gainwell was a healthy scratch for the first time all year. Gainwell may be back in the lineup this week, but Sanders is the safest bet for carries and touches, followed by Giant-slayer Scott. Howard's next chance to play will be Week 13 at the Jets, with the Eagles then heading on bye in Week 14.