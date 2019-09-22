Eagles' Jordan Howard: Scores touchdown in loss
Howard rushed 11 times for 37 yards and a touchdown and failed to bring in his only target during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Lions.
Howard was called on for a red-zone rushing attempt midway through the first quarter and responded with a one-yard touchdown run to put the Eagles ahead by a field goal at the time. Through three games, Howard has often been utilized in short-yardage situations, but it's worth noting that he logged a season-high number of carries Sunday and was just two rushes shy of rookie Miles Sanders' team-leading total. The fantasy-radioactive timeshare between the two likely will continue in fairly even fashion during a Week 4 Thursday night battle against the Packers.
More News
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Sees 18 snaps on offense Sunday•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Effective in limited role•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Likely to lead backfield committee•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Won't play Thursday•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Comes off bench•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Small workload in Philly debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 3 Injuries: Mack, Hilton questions
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...