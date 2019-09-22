Howard rushed 11 times for 37 yards and a touchdown and failed to bring in his only target during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Lions.

Howard was called on for a red-zone rushing attempt midway through the first quarter and responded with a one-yard touchdown run to put the Eagles ahead by a field goal at the time. Through three games, Howard has often been utilized in short-yardage situations, but it's worth noting that he logged a season-high number of carries Sunday and was just two rushes shy of rookie Miles Sanders' team-leading total. The fantasy-radioactive timeshare between the two likely will continue in fairly even fashion during a Week 4 Thursday night battle against the Packers.