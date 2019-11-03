Howard carried 19 times for 82 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 22-14 win over the Bears.

Howard received his second-largest workload of the season, averaging a respectable 4.3 yards per carry against a tough Chicago defense. He was hardly involved in the passing game, turning his lone target into a one-yard gain, but he scored a 13-yard touchdown in the third quarter to give himself scores in back-to-back games. After totaling 46 touches the last two weeks, Howard appeared to be a bit banged up toward the end of the game, but he should be fine to face the Patriots at home next Sunday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories