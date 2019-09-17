Howard took the field for 18 of the Eagles' 81 offensive snaps during Sunday's 24-20 loss in Atlanta.

Howard mustered just 18 yards on eight carries and eight yards on his sole target. Elsewhere in the backfield, rookie Miles Sanders led the way with 37 yards from scrimmage on 35 snaps on offense while Darren Sproles put up five scrimmage yards on 28 such plays. Per Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal, Sanders even got a vote of confidence from coach Doug Pederson on Monday, so Howard seems to be a mediocre RB option, at best, through two games.