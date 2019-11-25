Coach Doug Pederson said Howard still hasn't regained full strength in his shoulder and will likely be limited to individual work in practices to begin Week 13, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Pederson described Howard as day-to-day, a label he typically gives to players when he's unsure of their availability for an upcoming game. In Howard's case, his lack of noteworthy progress in his recovery from the stinger since the Eagles' Week 10 bye doesn't offer much early assurance that he'll be able to avoid a third straight absence Sunday versus Miami. While Howard sat out the Week 12 loss to the Seahawks, Miles Sanders remained the Eagles' lead back, gaining 86 yards on 15 touches while playing 84 percent of the offensive snaps.