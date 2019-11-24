Eagles' Jordan Howard: Sitting out Week 12
Howard (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
As anticipated, Howard's shoulder injury will sideline him for a second straight contest after he was unable to advance beyond limited participation in practice this week. According to Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News, Miles Sanders is expected to serve as the Eagles' primary option out of the backfield, though reserve backs Boston Scott and Jay Ajayi should also have roles in coach Doug Pederson's game plan.
