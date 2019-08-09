Howard carried the ball three times for eight yards in Thursday's preseason loss to the Titans.

The Eagles spread the wealth in their backfield to begin the preseason, as five different backs got either three or four carries. Howard didn't make much of an impression with his opportunities, but neither did second-round pick Miles Sanders -- in fact, no Philly RB gained more than 11 rushing yards on the night. Howard's spot at the top of the depth chart, and as the team's main early-down runner, seems secure for now.