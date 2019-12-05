Eagles' Jordan Howard: Still limited in practice
Howard (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Coach Doug Pederson relayed prior to the Eagles' first practice of Week 14 that Howard has yet to receive the green light to absorb contact, so don't expect him to upgrade to full participation until he gains clearance to take hits. On a positive note, Pederson suggested that he doesn't believe Howard's injury is of the season-ending variety, per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia, though the 25-year-old looks like he could be trending toward a fourth straight absence Monday versus the Giants.
