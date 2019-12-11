Play

Howard (shoulder) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate.

Considering his approximate activity level, Howard has yet to be cleared for contact as he continues his recovery from a shoulder stinger. Assuming this holds throughout the week, he's in danger of missing a fifth consecutive contest Sunday at Washington, which would thrust Miles Sanders and Boston Scott into prime roles out of the Eagles' backfield.

