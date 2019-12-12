Play

Howard (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Howard has been listed as a limited participant in every practice since the Eagles' Week 10 bye, awaiting clearance for contact work as he recovers from a shoulder stinger. Miles Sanders handled the lead backfield role the past four weeks, averaging 13.8 carries for 57.3 yards and 3.5 catches for 19.5 yards on 58.9 snaps per game. He lost some work to Boston Scott during Monday's overtime win over the Giants, but that was largely a product of Sanders dealing with leg cramps.

