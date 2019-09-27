Eagles' Jordan Howard: Three-touchdown night in upset win
Howard rushed 15 times for 87 yards and two touchdowns while also securing three of four targets for 28 yards and another score in the Eagles' 34-27 win over the Packers on Thursday.
Howard's stellar stat line encapsulates how critical he was to the upset road win, with the fourth-year back seeing his largest workload of the season and capitalizing in fine fashion. Howard's pair of rushing scores came in his usual red-zone/goal-line role, as he went in from one and two yards out in the second and fourth quarter, respectively. He sandwiched those visits to the end zone around a 20-yard scoring grab early in the third quarter to cap off a 76-yard drive that erased a slim 21-20 deficit. Howard has now seen his carries increase over that of the prior game in each contest, while his receptions, receiving yards and targets Thursday were all season highs. While the Eagles' backfield situation is far from ideal due to the timeshare between Howard and Miles Sanders, the former will be a viable play in all formats for a Week 5 interconference battle versus the Jets a week from Sunday.
