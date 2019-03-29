Eagles' Jordan Howard: Traded to Eagles
Howard was traded to the Eagles in exchange for a 2020 sixth-round draft pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Bears had a crowded backfield with Howard, Tarik Cohen and free-agent pickup Mike Davis, making Howard expendable. Howard saw career lows in rushes, rushing yards and catches in 2018 and could see an uptick in usage now that he's with Philadelphia. Entering his age-24 season in the fall, Howard is poised to be a high-value running back in nearly all formats.
