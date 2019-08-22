Eagles' Jordan Howard: Won't play Thursday
Howard will skip Thursday's preseason game against the Ravens, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
Howard will take the night off after combining for just seven carries in the first two preseason games. He's likely the favorite to head Philadelphia's backfield to open 2019, but he has a number of capable options waiting their turns behind him.
