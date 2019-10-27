Howard rushed 23 times for 96 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-13 win over the Bills. He also caught one of two targets for 15 yards.

Building on an ongoing trend, Howard dominated the volume on the ground while Miles Sanders was more effective as a receiver out of the backfield. Sanders actually had a 65-yard touchdown run himself but left in the third quarter due to a shoulder injury. Howard also watched third-stringer Boston Scott vulture a four-yard score in the third, but the lead back then found the end zone from three yards out himself in the fourth. The former Bears workhorse has five rushing touchdowns in his last six games, and Howard could be in for a larger workload against his former team in Week 9 if Sanders is forced to miss additional time.