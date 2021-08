Mailata is a virtual lock to be the starting left tackle, Bo Wulf of The Athletic reports.

Mailata has outplayed Andre DIllard (knee) all preseason and was rumored to be ahead in the job battle already. Dillard's absence assured the Australian native of the start at left tackle in the Eagles' preseason opener against the Steelers and may ultimately make the decision on who gets the job quite easy for the coaching staff.