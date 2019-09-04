Mailata (back) is considered week-to-week as the regular season approaches, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Mailata picked up a back injury prior to the Eagles' preseason finale. He projects to provide depth at tackle this year once his health allows it.

