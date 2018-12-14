Eagles' Jordan Mailata: Lands on injured reserve
Mailata was placed on injured reserve Friday with a back injury, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Mailata was added to the injury report Thursday as a non-participant and will now see his rookie campaign come to a premature end. Halapoulivaati Vaitai remains as a depth option at offensive tackle for the Eagles.
